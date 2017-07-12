eteaket’s Wimbledon inspired Strawberries & Cream Shortbread

Posted on

Inspired by their love of Wimbledon, loose leaf tea experts, eteaket have taken it upon themselves to create their very own shortbread recipe using their delicious strawberries and cream tea. The leaf tea gives adds a little sweet yet tangy finish to the shortbread, paired perfectly with a cup of tea whilst curled up watching the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

Ingredients

200g / 7oz unsalted butter

100g / 3.5oz caster sugar

250g/9oz plain flour (plus extra for dusting)

40g/1.5oz ground rice

Pinch of salt

1 tsp eteaket strawberries & cream tea leaves, ground

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C/375F/Gas %

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter with a handheld electric mixer until soft and creamy. Add the sugar in a bit at a time until well mixed

Sift the flour, ground rice and salt into another bowl. Stir the strawberries and cream tea leaves into the flour mixture

Lightly work the strawberries and cream flour into the creamed butter with fingers until the dough just comes together

Shape the dough into a ball and cover with clingfilm. Set aside in the fridge for 15 minutes

When the dough is chilled, remove the clingfilm and roll out onto a floured surface to a thickness of approximately ¾ cm / ¼ inch. Cut out long rectangular biscuits with a cutter (or strawberry-shaped biscuits if you’re feeling adventurous!)

Place the biscuits onto a baking tray and place in the fridge for 30 minutes

Bake the biscuits in the oven for 20 minutes or until a very pale gold colour. Allow to cool on the tray for ten minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Find more of eteaket’s delicious products on their website or pop into their tearoom at 41 Frederick Street or Concept Store at 111 Rose Street, Edinburgh for the full tea experience.