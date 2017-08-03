Enjoy an oat-rageously good breakfast with Groats and eteaket

Posted on

Leaf tea experts eteaket and porridge aficionados Groats are teaming up this weekend (5-6 August) to offer the people of Edinburgh the most Instagrammable breakfast in town, with a tea-and-porridge pop-up at the eteaket Concept Store on Rose Street.

Perfect for building up stamina to see you through the Fringe, Groats’ unique style of handmade porridge will be available from 11am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Expect a menu of traditional flavours and accompaniments, along with some fabulous new seasonal flavours inspired by eteaket’s premium bestselling leaf teas.

Mix two Scottish classics together in a contemporary way, with the Whisky Tea Porridge; hand-rolled Scottish oats cooked with almond milk and served with Tomatin Whisky Tea-infused caramel, crushed hazelnuts and sliced pear. Or try an old favourite with a very modern twist, with the Earl Grey Oat & Chia Pudding. All porridges will be available to take away, along with cups of eteaket’s specialist teas – the perfect breakfast on the go for busy festival-goers!

Groats’ porridge provides a healthy, nutritious meal with locally-sourced and handmade ingredients; from the hand-rolled Scottish oats to the lengthy processes undertaken to create the homemade compotes, caramels and jams which accompany the porridge, each bowl is carefully crafted and made with love – plus every bowl looks picture-perfect too, an essential factor in the brunch stakes.

Erica Moore, founder of eteaket, commented: ‘Here at eteaket, we are always striving to bring our customers something new and exciting, and this collaboration with Groats definitely does that! Besides being avid tea-drinkers, we’re also huge fans of healthy and nutritious food so we loved the idea of taking our tea and using it to create something new, exciting but above all, delicious. We can’t wait to share these brand-new flavours with the people of Edinburgh this weekend.’

Ola Guz, founder of Groats, said: ‘I’m delighted to be creating some incredible and unique porridge flavours alongside eteaket; their teas provide a wealth of delicious opportunities. I’m passionate about taking raw ingredients and making them shine on the plate – or in the bowl – and the opportunity to create something new with these wonderful leaf teas was too good to miss. I hope to collaborate further with eteaket in the future and I can’t wait to see our tea-infused porridge being enjoyed all over the city.’

Bowls will be priced at £4.90 for standard flavours, and £5.20 for seasonal flavours. Find the pop-up between 11am and 2pm on 5 and 6 July at the eteaket Concept Store, at 111 Rose Street.