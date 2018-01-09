Energy efficiency, modern design and real style at Ghillies View

Posted on

An impressive home built to a high specification has been brought to the market.

Ghillies View, in Strathoykel, Ardgay, is being offered for sale through Galbraith.

Ghillies View lies in a stunning setting close to the village of Rosehall in Sutherland.

The property sits on a well screened, elevated site with spectacular views across the River Oykel to birch clad hills and up Strathoykel to the mountains of the west.

With three bedrooms and two reception rooms, the house was completed in 2011, its careful design influenced by the current owner to create a delightful family home and to take advantage of the outstanding setting.

The sitting room and dining kitchen have cathedral ceilings and extensive use of glass fills the house with light, while French doors open from the kitchen to a sheltered timber deck and the use of natural materials such as solid oak finishes and exposed stone reflect the surroundings.

The construction was to a high specification and includes excellent levels of insulation, solar panels and bespoke double glazing, minimising running costs.

High specification interior with oak finishes and cathedral ceilings Secluded, elevated site with beautiful views over the River Oykel.

There are easily managed grounds with sheltered sitting areas, and is set in an area of superb hill walking and traditional rural sports, close to world famous salmon rivers.

Price: Offers over £310,000.

Click HERE for more details.