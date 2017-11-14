End of an era with final mid-80s distillations from Islay

Posted on

A distillery has released three whiskies which have been described as ‘the last of their kind’.

The Bruichladdich bottlings are the final casks from distillations in 1984, 1985 and 1986 have been bottled at the Islay distillery.

Adam Hannett, head distiller at Bruichladdich, said: ‘These rare, old single malts are a direct link to our past, to the men who made truly special spirit here while facing very different circumstances to those which we enjoy today.

‘Three generations of distillers have watched over it, each of us helping to shape the final concept. It has been my privilege to decide that the treasures we have nurtured are now ready to be brought to the world.’

The 1984 bottling comes from 12 casks of bourbon-aged Bruichladdich and is described as the ‘classic expression’, with flavours of ‘fruit, the faint salt tang and the signature elegance, all there with layer upon layer of vanilla/butterscotch complexity.’

For the 1985 whisky, 22 third-fill Bourbon casks were re-casked into fresh bourbon barrels in 2012 before a final finishing in French oak.

The 1986 bottling is made up of seven oloroso sherry butts which were moved by previous master distiller Jim McEwan into Pedro Ximinez butts.

Adam added: ‘They are some of the most symbolic whiskies I have worked with and they are profoundly important to me. They are as old as I am. They reflect my life and experience, those moments that mean so much to us all.’