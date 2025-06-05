Sponsored Content | Glenalmond Group announce partnership with 35 Education

Sponsored Content | The Glenalmond Group – encompassing Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School & Nursery – is proud to announce its partnership with 35 Education, a British-based philanthropic education enterprise headed by Professor Basak Akdemir and supported by a highly experienced senior team.

A distinguished former CEO of several international education organisations, Professor Akdemir brings a global perspective and deep commitment to education. Based in London with business interests worldwide, she shares a profound appreciation of Glenalmond’s traditional values and recognises the exceptional potential of its 300-acre campus, the largest in Scotland.

Heading her impressive team of education experts is Lucy Elphinstone, renowned transformational school leader and former headmistress of Francis Holland School, Sloane Square. Chair of the Education Committee on Glenalmond’s governing Council for two years, and with long experience of designing inspiring learning programmes for children to develop their cognitive and creative skills, Mrs Elphinstone will be leading on strategy and development. “Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School offer children the chance to develop their individual potential and character through the unparalleled opportunities in this beautiful location, far from the distractions and dangers of the city,” she commented. “We will provide a dynamic curriculum which will develop young people’s mental strength and emotional resilience – and fire them with the determination and imagination to change the world.”

Under the stewardship of 35 Education, the Group is set to further enhance its outstanding offerings in enterprise, outdoor education, sport and wellbeing. The organisation remains dedicated to transforming lives through access to world-class educational experiences, while continuing to uphold the proud legacy of academic excellence and exceptional pastoral care shared by the College and Craigclowan School & Nursery.

The collaboration ushers in significant benefits for both schools, including:

A generous endowment by 35 Education of forty transformational scholarships of up to 100% of fees at the College for talented children.

Long-term stability and resilience: long-term finance securing the future of the Glenalmond Group by reinforcing its foundations amidst a challenging economic landscape for the education sector.

Transformational campus investment in both schools: major enhancements across campus infrastructure, including pupil accommodation,

sports and arts facilities, cutting-edge technology and outdoor education resources.

World-class educational pathways: the creation of innovative academic programmes that promote excellence, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship and business leadership, fostered within a supportive and inspiring environment.

35 Education Charts a Bold Vision for Glenalmond’s Global Future 35 Education is committed to honouring Glenalmond’s rich heritage while positioning the College as a global leader in education, in academic excellence, sport, the arts, outdoor education and enterprise. Strengthening its local connections whilst adding a focus on attracting national and international students, the group also aims to replicate Glenalmond’s distinctive educational model in select overseas markets.

“Glenalmond College has long been recognised for its prestigious, well-rounded education,” said Professor Basak Akdemir. “Our goal is to build upon this foundation, enhancing its academic and sporting excellence on the world stage while staying true to the school’s enduring values.”

As part of this transformative phase, 35 Education will make substantial investments in Glenalmond and Craigclowan’s sporting facilities and programmes. Already known for its excellence in rugby, football, tennis, hockey, lacrosse, golf and cricket, the College’s objective is to continue to establish and grow one of the UK’s most comprehensive and elite sports programmes – enlisting top-tier coaches and sporting ambassadors to nurture high-performance international standards.

To lead this sporting transformation, 35 Education is proud to welcome Mike Farnan, former managing director of Manchester United International, as Head of Sports Strategy. Recognised as one of the foremost figures in global sports marketing, Farnan brings decades of expertise from senior roles at Jordan F1 and Williams F1. “We’re delighted to have Mike join us,” said Professor Akdemir. “His unparalleled experience in international sport and his deep commitment to youth development make him the ideal person to bring our sporting vision for Glenalmond and Craigclowan to life.”

This collaboration marks the beginning of an ambitious new era for the Glenalmond Group – one that merges tradition with innovation, and heritage with a bold global outlook.

Professor Akdemir added, “We are honoured to become stewards of such a remarkable legacy. The beauty of the campus and the energy of its community offer boundless potential. Our vision is to transform it into one of the most inspiring and innovative schools in the UK, while expanding its presence globally as a school rooted in tradition and driven by a forward-thinking spirit.”

Ian Gray OBE, Chair of the Glenalmond Board of Governors, welcomed the opportunity to build upon the College’s strong foundations, describing the collaboration as both transformational and forward-looking: “We are thrilled to enter

into this pioneering partnership with 35 Education led by Professor Akdemir. Her global expertise, strategic vision, and dynamic leadership align seamlessly with our team’s drive for bold, innovative change. The immediate substantial cash injection will ensure the Glenalmond Group remains financially robust, allowing us to achieve our dynamic plans for growth.”

35 Education is particularly pleased to have the Craigclowan School & Nursery as part of the Glenalmond Group and intends to help build on its already impressive reputation as part of an all-through education offering, as well as maintaining its character as an independent preparatory school.

The Glenalmond Group is delighted to join forces with 35 Education, united by a shared philosophy and vision, ensuring that students benefit from exceptional facilities and an inspiring, world-class education.