Dollar Academy announces launch of new school bus route from Dunkeld

Dollar Academy has announced the launch of a new school bus route from Dunkeld to Dollar, set to commence in August 2025.

The decision to expand the school’s transport provision follows a significant rise in enquiries from families in the Dunkeld area.

The introduction of this new transport link will support attendance for pupils living between Dunkeld and Dollar Academy, one of the UK’s leading independent schools.

To celebrate the new bus route and offer prospective families an opportunity to learn more, Dollar Academy is inviting prospective students and their families to visit the school. Visitors will meet staff, tour the campus, and gain insight into the wide-ranging opportunities available to pupils of all ages.

Ian Munro, Rector of Dollar Academy, said: ‘Our new bus route from Dunkeld reflects the strong demand for our school. We are delighted to extend our reach and welcome more pupils from this vibrant part of Scotland. Whether families are actively considering Dollar Academy or simply wish to learn more, we look forward to meeting them.’

The school’s welcoming team will be available to answer questions and provide personalised guidance on admissions, the curriculum, and the broad range of activities that enrich school life at Dollar Academy.

For families in Dunkeld considering educational options, the new route offers an exciting opportunity to connect with a school renowned for its inclusive ethos, outstanding academic performance, and thriving community.

