Edinburgh salon picks up two honours at beauty industry Oscars

Posted on

Acclaimed Edinburgh-based salon group Zen Lifestyle is celebrating having won two prestigious industry awards – Large Salon of the Year and Boutique Salon of the Year – at the Regional Professional Beauty Awards, the Oscars of the beauty industry.

Zen Lifestyle beat off competition from around Scotland at the annual awards ceremony which celebrates excellence and innovation in the beauty, spa and aesthetics world.

Impressing the judges on the salon group’s commitment to innovation, customer service and industry leading training programmes to ensure highly skilled and motivated therapists, multi-award winning Zen scooped both Large Salon of the Year for its state of the art flagship Hanover Street salon and also Boutique Salon of the Year for its iconic Bruntsfield Place salon, the original Zen Lifestyle which opened back in 1999.

Zen Lifestyle owner and founder Fiona Fowley said: ‘They are the ultimate industry accolades and to have won is a testament to all the hard work of everyone at Zen – we are just delighted with the news.

‘We are also celebrating 18 years of Zen Lifestyle this year. And, whilst the salon group are nearly two decades old, we’ve continued to evolve in order to ensure we’re always ahead of industry trends and clients always have access to the most innovative and effective treatments.

‘We are always developing our offering and just this month we launched the powerful non-surgical facelift, the Exilis Facial Skin Tightening, which uses the world’s most advanced, leading technology and powerful radio frequency available on the market.’

With two prestigious salons located across the city centre and 18 national awards, Zen Lifestyle revealed a revitalised new look in 2016 following a £24,000 investment and celebrates 18 years in the industry. Zen Lifestyle offers a wide range of acclaimed treatments ranging from relaxing spa treatments, advanced skincare facials and medical cosmetics to their famed brow bars and waxing appointments, using the latest cosmeceutical products and peels.

As part of Zen’s ongoing commitment to offering the very best treatments, the salon group launched Exilis Facial Skin Tightening in October.

FDA approved, the award-winning Exilis Ultra 360 device delivers focused radio frequency into the deeper layers of the skin, causing the production of new collagen and elastin as well tightening the skin for a smoother more youthful appearance – all without pain or down-time. Other recent launches include acclaimed collagen drink Skinade, new cosmeceutical brand Medik8 and the latest high tech technology from micro needling – Rejuvapen.

Zen lifestyle is also home to a skin clinic offering minor cosmetic procedures including wrinkle relaxing injections and dermal fillers in partnership with famous cosmetic doctor to the stars, Dr Rita Rakus, whose team is flown up from the Knightsbridge clinic every month.