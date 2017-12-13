Edinburgh Marina will be at the heart of £500million development

Posted on

The new Edinburgh Marina is set to become the centrepiece of the £500million waterside quarter development.

To be developed by Edinburgh Marina Holdings, the new facility will include a wide range of high-end leisure and accommodation facilities, situated adjacent to Edinburgh’s first ever purpose-built luxury marina.

Detailed planning consent has now been granted for the centrepiece, which forms part of the masterplan consent for the wider Edinburgh Marina Development that was granted for the 28 hectare site earlier in 2017.

The new Edinburgh Marina will enable Scotland’s capital to compete with the more established west coast sailing destinations for part of Scotland’s £3.7bn marine tourism industry; creating unique new world-class facilities to help expand the size of Scotland’s overall market.

The new Edinburgh Marina has been designed to surpass the Five Gold Anchors rating of the Yacht Harbour Association, creating a ground-breaking new destination for the global boating fraternity.

It will offer 317 full-serviced berths, with visitor berths and additional dry berths for boats up to 30m in length.

Edinburgh Marina will offer 24/7 access to the sea, on-demand, on-board food and drink along with concierge service. Marine services and an extensive chandlery will be located in the stunning new marina office sited within the fully equipped new boatyard.

The marina has been designed to accommodate the full-size range of yachts and cruisers, including some of the largest of the world’s superyachts – the first time this has been possible on Scotland’s east coast.

Developer Kevin Fawcett said: ‘The new world-class Edinburgh Marina at Granton’s Western Harbour is the most important new marina development in the UK for several decades.

‘It harks back to a long and distinguished international maritime connection that Edinburgh and Granton Harbour once enjoyed, it will help to re-establish Edinburgh’s maritime economy as well as creating a vibrant new city quarter that will enhance Edinburgh’s reputation as one of the UK’s most attractive lifestyle destinations.’

Detailed planning consent for the remaining elements of this exciting new quarter of Edinburgh are anticipated early 2018 with construction of the marina buildings and associated developments scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018.

Edinburgh Marina will bring new life and vibrancy to a key area of Edinburgh’s coastline. The area has suffered many years of commercial and industrial decline.

The new Edinburgh Marina benefits from excellent transport links via road, sea and rail – when the new tram extension to Granton and Leith is completed which will include a dedicated stop at the new development.

The Edinburgh Marina will provide 317 fully-serviced berths and forms part of the masterplan of Edinburgh Marina Holdings for the area.

The wider vision for the Edinburgh Marina Development represents a truly unique opportunity for both Edinburgh and Scotland, to create a cross-generational lifestyle hub which combines state of the art facilities and a wide variety of housing tenures located in a unique and vibrant new waterside district a stone’s throw from Edinburgh city centre.