Edinburgh gets set for a sparkling event

Edinburgh is getting set to welcome its most sparkling event of the year.

Following last year’s sell out success, Fizz Feast – A Celebration of Sparkling Wine & Scottish Artisan Food – is taking place on Saturday, November 18, at the Edinburgh Academy on Henderson Row.

Fizz Feast is the only consumer wine fair in Scotland which is dedicated to sparkling wine and this year by popular request the festival is including artisan food producers.

There will be over 60 Champagnes and sparkling wines from all over the world for visitors to taste and purchase.

Aside from some well-known names such as Taittinger Champagne and interesting Prosecco and Franciacorta from Italy, Codorniu’s famous Spanish Cava and some fantastic English Sparkling Wine from Greyfriars Vineyard there will also be some surprises such as some less well known fizz from Portugal.

On the specialised food front, Stag Bakeries will be coming from the Isle of Lewis, Tobermory Fish Company from Mull, Damn Fine Cheese from Dumfries & Galloway and the award winning Supernature Oil coming from just south of Edinburgh in Gorebridge.

There will also be oysters, chocolate, tea and charcuterie amongst other temptations at this tastebud tantalising festival. Visitors will have the chance to buy fizz and food or place orders, making the most of some special offers by these independent retailers and producers.

Organiser Diana Thompson, of Wine Events Scotland, said: ‘Christmas is the time of year to embrace all things sparkling.

‘This is the perfect opportunity to plan festive fizz and gifts for family and friends. It will undoubtedly be the most enjoyable Christmas shopping experience in Edinburgh.’

Fizz Feast is being held at the Edinburgh Academy on Henderson Row in Edinburgh. Tickets start from £22 each and guests have the choice between two sessions 12-3pm or 4-7pm on November 18.