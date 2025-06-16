Paint the town pink with Edinburgh’s first Rosé Wine Trail

Edinburgh’s first ‘Rosé Wine Trail’ has been launched across the capital as part of a summer-long campaign to celebrate the popular pink tipple.

From now until the end of September, three of the city’s bars and restaurants are teaming up to showcase some of the best rosé wine from France, Italy and the USA. As people’s tastes turn to lighter, fruiter and more refreshing summer drink options, The Huxley on Rutland Street, Copper Blossom on George Street and McLarens on the Corner in Morningside are pouring their passion into a new rosé wine menu and rosé-inspired cocktails with a focus on quality, flavour and style.

Full rosé wine flights will offer people the chance to enjoy three different 125ml expressions at the same time to pair with summer menus. A Rosé Trail passport is also available for rosé wine lovers to collect stamps at each venue and be in with a chance to win a break for two in the world-leading rosé wine region of Provence in France.

The Huxley on Rutland Street in the West End is showcasing Château Routas rosé from Provence. Château Routas came into the ownership of the Scottish Murray Family in 2025 and is distributed by Livingston-based Wine Importers. The Provence region is now global leader for pale pink rosé and the growing popularity of premium rosé wine.

Copper Blossom on George Street will be popping its cork for Italy’s Della Vite sparkling rosé and its non-alcoholic alternative this summer. Della Vite has been created exclusively by the Delevigne sisters, Poppy, Chloe and Cara. It is elegant, pale coral pink in colour with an aromatic nose of freshly crushed wild berries and rhubarb. A bright, clean palate with delicate fruit flavours is balanced with a creamy texture and fine bubbles, leading to a long, smooth finish.

At McLarens on the Corner, people can look forward to Côtes de Provence rosé, M by Minuty. The Morningside venue has a large outdoor terrace to enjoy social gatherings during the day or on light summer evenings and is also staging a special Rosé Wine Dinner on Thursday 26th June

The Huxley, 1-3 Rutland Square, Edinburgh EH1 2AE

www.thehuxley.co.uk

Copper Blossom, Basement 107 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3ES

www.copperblossom.com

McLarens on the Corner, 8 Morningside Road, Edinburgh EH10 4DD

www.mclarensonthecorner.co.uk

