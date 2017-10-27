Dundee named one of world’s top 10 ‘hot destinations’

Posted on

Dundee has been named as one of 10 ‘hot destinations’ in 2018 for ‘adventurous sophisticates, curious foodies and deep-pocketed beach bums’.

The list, published by The Wall Street Journal describes Dundee as ‘Scotland’s coolest city’, ranking it alongside Shanghai, Madagascar and the Faroe Islands as one of the places to travel to next year.

Jim Clarkson, Regional Director at VisitScotland, said: ‘We’ve always known Dundee was ‘cool’ and now we can say it is ‘hot’ too, thanks to The Wall Street Journal.

“The city is buzzing around the multi-million pound makeover of the waterfront and the opening of the V&A Museum of Design, Dundee in 2018 and it’s fantastic to see this excitement has spread beyond our shores.

‘Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is integral to sustaining communities across Scotland by generating income, creating jobs and stimulating social change – and accolades like this will help to build the reputation of Dundee and boost the local economy.’

In naming the City of Discovery on its hot list, The Wall Street Journal highlights the opening of the new V&A Museum of Design, Dundee as part of its attraction.

It writes: ‘A coastal college town, Dundee has emerged as Scotland’s coolest city (see the old public library turned underground club). In 2018 the V&A Museum of Design will debut as the centrepiece of a $1.5 billion transformation of the faded riverfront. Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the new V&A will celebrate the country’s unsung design heritage – from jute to Minecraft.’

The Wall Street Journal is considered the USA’s most widely-read newspaper and their digital edition reaches a global audience of 42.4 million readers per month.

Dundee has previously been named ‘coolest little city in Britain’ by GQ Magazine.

The 10 ‘hot destinations’ named by The Wall Street Journal are: