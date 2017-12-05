Dreaming of a Christmas hit with Gaelic school choir

Posted on

A group of Scottish schoolchildren are hoping to have a Christmas hit on their hands.

’S e Nollaig a th’ ann! (It’s Christmas!) is the title of the new Gaelic Christmas song recorded by Làn Chomais, a rock band of pupils from Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld with the backing of almost 1000 young voices from North Lanarkshire.

Làn Chomais, all of whom are the product of tuition from Fèis Lannraig a Tuath, was formed in March 2017 this year and very soon displayed talents that were deserving of a showcase beyond their own school concerts.

Kevin Rodgers, who is a Gaelic teacher at the school, has been mentoring the young musicians and, with support from North Lanarkshire Council and Bòrd na Gàidhlig, helped them make their first recording in time for the Christmas market.

Kevin said: ‘At Greenfaulds High School, we have been searching for a way to make the North Lanarkshire community more aware of the fact that Gaelic is alive and well in our area.

‘Làn Chomais are very hopeful the track will enter the Scottish download charts, and highlight to the whole of Scotland that Gaelic is as relevant in North Lanarkshire as it is in any other part of the country.’

Backing vocals were provided by other pupils from Greenfaulds High School, Condorrat Primary School and Baird Memorial Primary School.

Lead singer Emily Robertson said: ‘This experience has been awesome and has given us an amazing opportunity to promote the Gaelic profile of North Lanarkshire while working at a professional level with hugely inspiring musicians such as John Somerville.’

Fiddle player Jessica Muir said: ‘We are so happy to have been given this opportunity to promote the language in the area and to show that, as young Gaels, we are just as important to the future of the language as those in the more traditional Gaelic heartlands.’

’S e Nollaig a th’ ann! by Làn Chomais will be available on ITunes, Amazon, Google and Spotify from Thursday this week, 7 December.