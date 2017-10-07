Dramatic dance performances will entertain in Glasgow

Posted on

A dramatic dance performance in two parts is coming to Glasgow’s Tramway Theatre next week.

The Tramway commissioned Brighton-based choreographer, performer and stage designer Theo Clinkard to create a compelling and visually arresting dance work.

This Bright Field will come to the threate on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14.

In part one, the audience are invited in small groups to share the stage with the performers as they deftly collapse and expand a maze of screens to direct and edit the audiences’ experience of their dancing. Within the miniature worlds created, time slows as captivating and unrepeatable exchanges between the performer selicit an atmosphere of intimacy and care.

In part two, Clinkard’s choreography takes to the full stage on a cinematic scale. Back in the auditorium seats and with the familiarity of individual dancers still in mind, the audience witness the dancers navigate a series of social and choreographic conditions.

Degrees of agency within the group setting are explored as visceral terrains of movement, sound and imagery gradually build in momentum until This Bright Field, powered by connectedness, becomes a highly visual and emotional experience.

Clinkard and his company of 12 exceptional dancers, have crafted a dance event in two distinct parts that imaginatively reorientates the audience to consider the subjective and objective gaze and experiences of togetherness.

The audience will be split into smaller groups for part One, with performances at 7.15pm and 7.30pm, then reunited for part two at 7.45pm.

The audience will be be designated with a start time when they book their ticket. The performance is suitable for those aged 16 and over. Visit www.tramway.org for details. Tickets are £15/£11.