Double win for Scotland at Rough Guide Travel Awards

Scotland picked up two awards at the Rough Guide Travel Awards 2017.

After weeks of voting, the results were compiled after receiving hundreds of entries, to bring celebrate the people, places and experiences that have shaped their voters’ year in travel.

Scotland took top prizes in being the Most Welcoming Country and the Favourite Destination of 2017.

The awards noted: ‘Ever a favourite with Rough Guides readers, Scotland came out top as the world’s most welcoming country.

‘Sure, Scotland has some pretty epic scenery and some buzzing cities to boot, but it’s the people that are the real drawcard here.

‘Whether you’re propping up a bar in Edinburgh or trekking the hills of Glen Coe, you’re sure to feel a warm Scottish welcome from whomever you meet.’

And in winning Favourite Destination, Rough Guide said: ‘Yes, you guessed it. Scotland, a perennial favourite of Rough Guides readers, is your number one destination for 2017.

‘Previously, you named it the most beautiful country in the world – but it’s not all about appearances. This year the Edinburgh Fringe Festival celebrated its 70th year and Glasgow emerged as a foodie destination to watch.

‘Whether you’re exploring the capital or discovering Scotland’s little-visited corners, you’re guaranteed a memorable trip.’

Commenting on the results of the Rough Guides Reader Awards 2017, Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive said: ‘It’s fantastic to see that Scotland’s charm has cast its spell once again on the readers of Rough Guides, with the country topping the polls twice to be named Most Welcoming Country and the Favourite Destination of 2017.

‘This is an extraordinary honour and a pat on the back for each and every person in Scotland who has demonstrated that famous welcome to our visitors. We believe Scotland to be an inclusive destination – one that is open to all – which is why accolades like this are so important and help strengthen our global reputation as a welcoming nation. The warmth of the Scottish people was a key part of our successful Spirit of Scotland campaign.

‘Our rich history and heritage, plus events such as the 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festivals and the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing, have drawn visitors from across the world but with the Year of Young People and the highly-anticipated opening of V&A Dundee due to take place next year, we look forward to warmly welcoming even more visitors to Scotland in 2018.’

Scotland also could help Rough Guide readers achieve something they have always wanted to do.

It noted: ‘You voted the Northern Lights as the top item on your bucket list.

‘Adventurers travel the world over in pursuit of this elusive light display, from Iceland to Canada to the very northern reaches of Scotland. And it’s easy to understand why.

‘Wherever you are in the world, after waiting in the bracing cold for hours, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of seeing those first ribbons of light trickle across the sky.’