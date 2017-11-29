Distillery looks to its own garden to produce a special gin

Posted on

The award-winning Speyside Distillery has launched a new limited edition gin with botanicals found growing in its garden grounds.

The two expressions of Byron’s Gin from Speyside Distillery also reflect on its historic link to Lord Byron – the most famous and flamboyant poet of the Romantic movement.

The duo – Red Cherry and Melancholy Thistle – has been created in tribute to Byron’s love of the Scottish Highlands, which are said to have inspired him to write some of his most moving and beautiful poetry. They use botanicals from the gardens of the artisan distillery, which is nestled within the Cairngorm National Park.

Only 150 numbered bottles of each expression from batch one have been produced, with Speyside Distillery’s UK and international trade customers being allocated limited amounts. As the botanicals used in producing the gin are seasonal, no further bottles will be available from this batch.

Byron’s Gin from Speyside Distillery has been crafted by distillery manager Sandy Jamieson in partnership with Andy Amphlett, the country recorder for the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland. It is now the official gin of the organisation.

Using his deep-seated knowledge of botanicals, Andy hand-selected plants and berries from the distillery gardens and the nearby landscape as the basis for the gin, while Sandy, who has spent his entire working life in distilling, added his technical know-how.

Speyside Distillery CEO John Harvey McDonough said: ‘The result is two very unique and different gin expressions that will be loved by sophisticated palates. The gins capture both the taste of the Cairngorm National Park and the decades of shared knowledge and passion by two experts in their respective fields.

‘We have wanted to add to our portfolio of premium spirits for some time and with all these wonderful botanicals on our doorstep, we saw an opportunity to create something a world away from our single malt whisky.’

Bird Cherry is complimented by lemon-scented fern, lady’s bedstraw, rowan, wild thyme, juniper and blaeberry. It has a light and soft nose, with a sweet fruit and spice palate, and the finish is mellow and fruity.

Melancholy Thistle is joined by sweet vernal grass, Scots pine, juniper, rowan, downy birch and aspen to give it a vibrant nose, citrus-fresh palate and smooth, woody finish.

The spirit has been produced in the distillery’s own copper pot stills with an integrated botanicals basket.

Distillery manager Sandy added: ‘This has been a very exciting project to be involved in, and we are extremely lucky to have had Andy on board. His knowledge of botanicals is second to none and it was truly inspiring to work with him.’

Lord Byron’s association with the SPEY Whisky brand, which is also produced at the distillery, spans back to the 19th century when it is said that he gifted a cask of the malt to King George III to celebrate the occasion of his marriage.

Byron’s Gin is 43% ABV and comes in a 70cl bottle. The RRP is £43.

Speyside Distillery has been in production since 1990 and is operated by Speyside Distillers Ltd.