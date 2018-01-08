Distillery doors open and a chance to see the world’s biggest whisky archive

Posted on

A leading whisky manufacturer is to give visitors to its Scottish bases the chance to visit for free.

To mark International Scotch Whisky Day on February 8, Diageo is opening its doors with free passes to its distillery visitor centres and an exclusive look at the world’s biggest Scotch whisky archive.

Scotch, the world’s favourite whisky, will be celebrated across the globe on Thursday, 8 February, with a series of events.

Now in its second year, the day is a true celebration of Scotland’s greatest gift, cementing Scotch’s status as both the world’s favourite whisky and the perfect drink to be shared with good company, wherever, whenever.

Celebrations will take place in homes, bars, clubs and events across the world, as Scotch aficionados, enthusiasts and fans alike raise a glass to their favourite whisky.

In Scotland, global drinks leader Diageo will be opening the doors of its distillery visitor centres for free tours across February 8, 10 and 11 as part of the global celebration.

The public will also be given a rare opportunity to go behind-the-scenes at the Diageo Archive in Menstrie, near Alloa – the biggest drinks industry archive in the world. With access to the Liquid Library containing a collection of over 5000 bottles, International Scotch Day offers aficionados a unique chance to visit the archive and immerse themselves in the unparalleled heritage of the Scotch Whisky industry.

Ronan Beirne, global brand marketing director at Diageo said: ‘Last year we launched International Scotch Day and its huge success proved what we at Diageo already knew – the world loves Scotch.

‘This year is going to be even bigger, with celebrations taking place globally, from Scotch Whisky tastings to opening the doors to Diageo’s archive in Scotland, free passes to distillery visitor centres and celebrity events in cities from Manila to Johannesburg.’

International Scotch Day is an opportunity to celebrate the world’s favourite whisky and to shine a spotlight on the entire Scotch whisky category. The popularity of Scotch has been built through its integrity, quality and authenticity, and no other spirit can offer as diverse a range of tastes, textures and flavours.

Ewan Gunn, global Scotch whisky master from Diageo added: ‘Scotch is made all the way across Scotland – from the romantic west coast, through the whisky heartland of Speyside, to the vibrant urban central belt of Scotland, and though it is made here, it belongs to the world and is truly the world’s favourite whisky.

‘Hosting International Scotch Day for a second year shows how confident we are about the popularity of this truly international drink.’

Diageo distillery Visitor Centres will be open for free standard tours on Thursday 8, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February. The Visitor Centres are at Blair Athol, Caol Ila, Cardhu, Clynelish, Dalwhinnie, Glenkinchie, Glen Ord, Lagavulin, Oban, Royal Lochnagar and Talisker. The Cragganmore Distillery Visitor Centre is currently closed to visitors until March 2018.

Free entry is subject to availability and to the standard terms and conditions of distillery visitor centre tour access. Details will be announced on the Discovering Distilleries website in due course: www.discovering-distilleries.com.

Places on tours at the Diageo Archive on Thursday 8 February are limited and will be reserved for the first 100 who register. To register for a tour email: archive.menstrie@diageo.com.

Only individuals over the age of 18 can register for the Diageo Archive tour. Tours will be conducted during the following time slots: 10–11am, 11.30am–12.30pm, 2-3pm and 3.30-4.30pm. Full details will be announced on the Discovering Distilleries website in due course: www.discovering-distilleries.com.

2018 celebrity ambassadors and global locations will be revealed in February.

Join the celebration and get involved by using #LoveScotch #InternationalScotchDay and #jointhecelebration. For more information visit facebook.com/LoveofScotch