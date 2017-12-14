Detached property with outstanding features and spacious interior

Posted on

A stunning home in the Scottish Borders is available for sale.

Presented to the market by Hastings Legal, Underhill is an exceptional one-off detached property that combines traditional architectural features, spacious accommodation, high-specification interior finish and scenic setting on the rural edge of Minto to provide a family home that is distinctively different.

Built in 2009, Underhill’s distinctive façade incorporates sandstone quoins, stone details and a baronial-style tower that houses a winding stone staircase with integral low-level lighting, window and handrail.

Interior highlights also include stone flooring throughout the ground floor, oak flooring on the upper level – and a four-sided galleried landing overlooking the reception hall, a feature made possible by the tower staircase. The property is highly insulated, energy efficient and configured for modern family lifestyles.

Enclosed by fenced and hedge boundaries, a gate opens onto a pebbled driveway flanked by neat lawns that widens out in front of the house to provide parking next to the garage. The fully timber-panelled front door has glazed side panels that allow light into the reception hall – there is also an external light.

The reception hall is immediately impressive owing to the attractive variegated stone flooring, open-fronted tower staircase off to one side, and the void and galleried upper landing, the entrance hall has plenty of space for seating and incorporates a boot changing area. Style details include chrome power points and wall light fittings with dimmer switches, plus heating controls and smoke detector.

With windows on three sides with views to the Minto Hills and French doors to the rear garden, the living room is a bright and welcoming room where eye-catching features include a multi-fuel stove, curved wall (from the tower staircase) and stone-tiled flooring – heated and therefore warm underfoot. The room also has ample power points, light switches and dimmer controls with chrome covers and handles.

The study/fifth bedroom is a front-facing ground floor room could serve a multitude of uses – presently a study but could be an additional bedroom given its proximity to the shower room. It has stone flooring, central light fitting, TV and telephone points, heating controls and ample power points.

Located off the reception hall, the dining kitchen room has two windows framing a wonderful outlook over the garden to Minto Hills beyond. Fully fitted with classic cream wall and base units– including pullout larder – integrated appliances, five-ring hob with LPG gas and electric ovens, and tiled splashbacks. Other details include under-unit lighting, display shelving, plenty of space for dining furniture, stone flooring, and ample power/TV/telephone points.

The utility room is fitted with matching units, worktops and splashbacks, it has a stainless steel sink and drainer, fitted shelving, traditional clothes pulley, stone flooring, plumbing and space for laundry appliances and partially glazed door to the rear garden.

The shower room larger than average shower room – fully tiled and fitted with a contemporary-style corner unit and Mira Sport electric shower, extractor fan, white slimline dual-flush toilet and matching pedestal basin, stainless steel vertical heated towel rail and recessed lighting. The room also has a small-pane modesty window to the rear.

On the first floor, housed within the tower, the stone spiral staircase has integrated low-level lighting and a window halfway up revealing lovely views. The galleried landing is another key feature overlooking the reception hall below and wood balustrade on all four sides. Oak floored throughout, this level benefits from heat rising from the underfloor heating, complemented by central heating radiators. The landing area is light, has space for furniture and includes wall lights with dimmer switches/chrome covers, two double power points and a central light fitting.

Like the living room below, the wonderfully spacious master bedroom has a curved feature wall, stunning views on three sides, oak flooring and plenty of room for bedroom furniture and a seating area. It also has three double power points, TV and telephone points – all with chrome-finish covers.

Visually striking, the ensuite bathroom’s standout feature is a white traditional-style freestanding double-ended bath on legs, together with pedestal basin (contemporary-style chrome fittings) and WC, tiled basin splashback with illuminated mirror over, chrome vertical heated towel rail, fitted shelving, recessed lighting, extractor fan, oak flooring and a window over the bath. Above average in size, there is also space for a dressing table.

Bedroom two is a sizable double bedroom with front-facing window framing views to the west, it has oak flooring, TV point, three double power points (all with chrome covers), central lighting and a hatch to the attic.

Bedroom three is a rear-facing double bedroom overlooking the garden, it has oak flooring, TV point and three double power points with chrome covers.

The fourth bedroom could either be a single room nursery or upstairs study. It has a lovely outlook to the front – other key points include a recess with space for a freestanding wardrobe, a curved feature wall, oak flooring and ample power points with chrome covers.

Particularly spacious, the family bathroom has a white suite – bath and separate tiled shower cabinet – with matching splashback tiling to bath and pedestal basin. There is also a vertical heated towel rail, extractor fan and recessed lighting.

The integral double garage has an up-and-over remote controlled electric door to the front and a window and partly glazed door to the rear – and plenty of space for a workbench and shelving, also a hatch to the attic above. It also houses the central heating boiler and manifold for the underfloor heating and has light and power points.

The gardens are a good size but easily maintained, comprising mainly lawn with specimen trees and plantings for year-round interest, while established boundary hedging ensures privacy. There are stone-slabbed patios and seating areas to take advantage of the views – also a rotary clothes drier, garden shed, external lighting, wood store and screened oil tank.

Minto village, which shelters below the Minto Hills is a peaceful and pretty village with a parish church, woodland walks and a highly regarded 18-hole parkland golf course, while the nearby village of Denholm has local shops, primary school and other amenities, including a garage, two village pubs and a bistro.

Offers over £425,000.

Call 01573 225999 or click HERE.