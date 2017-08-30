David Wilson Homes announces luxury showhome launch in Glasgow Botanics development

Posted on

David Wilson Homes has announced the opening of its new townhouse showroom in the heart of Glasgow’s west end.

Part of the magnificent Botanics development, this striking new townhouse sprawls four storeys and boasts four well-appointed bedrooms – sure to delight house hunters on the lookout for a luxury home with a prestigious postcode.

The showhome will open its doors on Monday 4th September 2017.

Brimming with character and charm, househunters can expect to be impressed from the moment they walk in, where they will be immersed in the life that could be theirs in Glasgow’s most opulent surroundings.

The Botanics boasts a selection of luxury apartments and townhouses ranging in price from £335,000 to £899,000.

Estelle Sykes, Sales Director for David Wilson Homes, commented: ‘The Botanics is our flagship development for David Wilson Homes. It is exemplary in design, management and build quality which is why it was no surprise that it won the Pride in the Job award.

‘With the launch of the new townhouse showhome comes an opportunity for potential home buyers to experience the sheer scale, space and quality of specification within these homes. The four floors, terraces, cinema room and stunning views need to be seen to be truly appreciated.

‘When the showhome is open to the public, we will have industry experts on hand to answer queries and questions about The Botanics itself, and to advise, there and then, on mortgage options, part exchange and any other available buying schemes.’

For further information on The Botanics, visit www.dwh.co.uk