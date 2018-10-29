Still time to make a Scottish Ballet wish

For 50 years, Scottish Ballet has been crafted by Scotland – by the people, the tradition, the sense of humour, the generosity and the spirit.

As a way of saying thank you to the whole country, Scottish Ballet is inviting people to make a wish – and in 2019, five of those wishes will come true as part of the company’s 50th birthday celebrations.

To thank people for their continued support, Scottish Ballet has launched the Make a Wish campaign which invites people to submit their wishes of the company by Wednesday 31 October. With the deadline looming, people are encouraged to get their creative, heart-warming or inspired wishes in, before public voting closes on Wednesday 7 November.

From dancing in community halls to performing at parties, the top wishes from the public vote will be presented to an esteemed judging panel which includes Dame Darcey Bussell, Susan Calman, Fred MacAulay, Janice Forsyth, Christopher Hampson and principal dancer Christopher Harrison, and who will cast the deciding vote on which five wishes will come true throughout 2019.

Looking for wishes that are original, personal and imaginative, those selected will take place in Scotland during 2019 as part of Scottish Ballet’s 50th anniversary year, which will also see three world premieres including Dextera by Sophie Laplane, The Crucible choreographed by Helen Pickett and The Snow Queen by Christopher Hampson, alongside Elite Syncopations by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, a Digital Season of work and the ambitious Five in Five Campaign.

Talking about the Make a Wish campaign, CEO/artistic director of Scottish Ballet, Christopher Hampson said: ‘Scottish Ballet forged new ground in 1969, and we continue to promote Scotland’s pioneering spirit in everything that we do. In our 50th anniversary, we want to thank people for their continued support of Scottish Ballet by helping five wishes come true and join the company in celebrating our anniversary year.’

Dame Darcey Bussell said: ‘I am excited to be on the judging panel for Scottish Ballet’s Make A Wish campaign to help share the magic of ballet with people across Scotland in the company’s 50th year. I look forward to seeing lots of wonderful wish ideas and am sure there will be some really personal and imaginative ones for us to choose from.’

Wishes can be submitted to the Make a Wish campaign until Wednesday 31 October, ahead of voting closing on Wednesday 7 November.

To make your wish, and for more information, visit https://www.scottishballet.co.uk/wish.