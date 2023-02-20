World Gaelic Week gets underway

EVENTS kick off today to mark the start of World Gaelic Week.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig, which runs until Sunday, includes more than 100 events and projects, from football and films through to ceilidhs.

This year’s World Gaelic Week includes education packs to help teachers deliver lessons about Gaelic in both primary and secondary schools.

The packs are aimed at both children who are learning Gaelic and also pupils who received Gaelic-medium education.

More than 60 applications were received for grants to run events, with 51 projects receiving support.

The panel that awarded the grants consisted of: Joy Dunlop, director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig; Steven Kellow, funding and projects officer at Bòrd na Gàidhlig; and Arthur Cormack, chief executive at Fèisean nan Gàidheal.

Dunlop, who is also a BBC Scotland weather presenter, said: “To have [more than] 100 events taking place in the second ever Seachdain na Gàidhlig, 51 of them funded through our small grants fund, is just phenomenal.

“We continue to be inspired by the ideas and plans coming to us from across the globe; most of which wouldn’t have been possible without the extra funding allocated to us by Bòrd na Gàidhlig.”

