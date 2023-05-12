Whisky news round up: Gleneagles new range and more

Ahead of their centenary, world renowned Gleneagles Hotel is set to release their Pursuits whisky range.

The hotel has sourced casks from four distinguished Scottish whisky distilleries to provide enthusiasts with the opportunity to own the single malt whiskies, each limited to one cask per expression.

The Pursuits series is named after and inspired by four popular countryside activities offered at the estate – fishing, falconry, shooting and horse riding.

All four expressions were bottled in December 2022 and will be available to purchase at the hotel’s Still Room for £1,200.

In true limited-edition style, the Pursuits series bottles are all individually hand-engraved and numbered and limited in stock.

Daniel Baernreuther, Gleneagles general manager said: ‘Our highly anticipated exclusive collection of hand-picked whiskies are all from distinguished Scotch whisky distilleries.

‘The range is a true celebration of single malt whisky and the exceptional experiences Gleneagles has to offer.’

Glasgow-based independent whisky bottler and blender, Brave New Spirits, has announced plans to expand their UK distribution network.

The company, which was established in 2020, releases small-batch and single cask Scotch whiskies in the UK under the Whisky of Voodoo, Cask Noir and Yellow Edition brands.

The firm moved to their new 20,000 sq.ft warehouse in Glasgow earlier this year, and are now able to introduce their range of volume whisky brands to the UK trade for the first time.

This range features blends, single grain and single malt brands such as Old Smitty’s and Highland Shepherd.

The world’s oldest privately owned Scotch Whisky Distillery has also unveiled its latest release.

The Dragon Series from Bladnoch is a collection of five single malt whiskies that celebrate the whisky making craft.

Master distiller Dr Nick Savage said: ‘We have attempted to demonstrate the resultant beauty that occurs from the natural unpredictability inherent within our whisky making process, which we endeavour to control over the decades.

‘These five expressions of the Dragon Series have evolved to really capture the essence of each iteration of our process.’

The Isle of Raasay Distillery has a new limited-edition expression to celebrate winning Tourism Destination of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards 2022.

The ‘Distillery Exclusive – Tourism Destination of the Year’ is inspired by the ruggedness of Isle of Raasay, with only 2,500 bottles being produced.

The team chose a unique blend of sherry and ex-Manzanilla Pasada casks to achieve a salty maritime note within the whisky that encapsulates the island’s climate.

Master distiller, Alasdair Day said: ‘With all of our spirit being matured on Raasay in our warehouses there has been a lot of discussion about our maritime climate and how this may influence the flavour characteristics of our maturing whisky.’

And finally the Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran is to launch its first ever core range Single Malts this summer.

The Kilmory Edition, which arrives in June, will be matured 100% in First-Fill Bourbon Barrels and bottled at 46% Vol.

The influence of the peat combined with the vanilla and creamy influence of the American oak forms the backbone of this go-to LAGG Single Malt.

The taste profile is vibrant and fresh and is the cornerstone of what LAGG Single Malt will have to offer in the future.

