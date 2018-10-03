The perfect place to get crafty for some gifts

Anyone keen to get creative this Christmas should make a note in their diary for later this month.

The Creative Craft Show and Crafts for Christmas is returning to Glasgow’s SEC from October 25–28.

The co-hosted shows will bring together over 200 exhibitors and experts showcasing artisan, handcrafted gifts, supplies and inspiration for crafters.

Visitors will enjoy a festive day packed with live music, food and drink, inspirational features and can get seriously creative at hands-on Workshops, Demonstrations and Make and Take Sessions.

Experts from craft associations, guilds and societies will be demonstrating the latest techniques including Japanese sewing, decoupage marbling, leather-craft and demonstrating how to make a pillow, key ring and fridge magnet.

In The Creative Den, over 30 Workshops will take place where visitors can learn a range of technique including How to Sew Little Felt Animals, Make a Sparking Crystal Snowflake and a Needle Felted Christmas Brooch as well as Papermaking with Literature and Textiles, Silver Clay Jewellery Making and an Introduction to Silk Painting.

Crafts for Christmas will bring together independent suppliers offering hundreds of exclusive handmade gifts and treats from jewellery to candles, handcrafted toys to handmade decorations, art, ceramics, not forgetting delicious treats and gifts including farmhouse cheeses, specialist wines, handmade cakes and luxury chocolates.

The Creative Craft Show is the go-to event for knitting, cross stitch, paper crafting, jewellery & dressmaking and stitching enthusiasts and showcases all the very latest supplies, ideas and innovations in the hobby world.

Visitors will find endless supplies, innovations new product launches and everything from kits, charts and patterns to fabrics, yarns, threads and buttons and the opportunity to get free advice from experts.

The show runs from 10am–5pm (4.30pm Sunday).

Tickets are available HERE and cost – adults: £9 advance/£11 at the show, seniors: £8 advance/£10 at the show. Accompanied under 16s go free. All advanced tickets need to be ordered by 5pm on Monday 23 October.