Fantastic vintage sales across Scotland

In a world that’s constantly striving to move forward, sometimes the past has the best things to offer. Check out these upcoming vintage sales to relive an iconic time of fashionistas and fabulous outfits!

1. Edinburgh Preloved Vintage Kilo is coming to Edinburgh this weekend with 6 tonnes of stock! Priced at £15 per kilo they provide plenty of things to rummage through and fill your bag up at your leisure.

Earlybird and advanced £12 per kilo tickets available.

When: Saturday 13th July 2019 10:00am – 5:00 pm

Where: Surgeons’ Hall, EH8 9DW

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.

2. Bringing 6 tonnes of stock, The Vintage Kilo Sale is coming to Glasgow and celebrating the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Europe’s largest vintage wholesaler, Glass Onion Vintage.

Everything you buy is weighed and charged at £15 per kilo with no minimum spend!

Always promising a plethora of trendy clothes to rifle through, this kilo sale is not to be missed!

When: Saturday 27th July 2019 10:00am (super earlybird tickets) – 4:00 pm

Where: The Briggait, G1 5HZ

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.

3. Run by the same organisers as the Vintage Kilo Sale in Glasgow, this event is returning the following day in Edinburgh with the same format as before – £15 per kilo of a seemingly endless supply of vintage goods!

When: Sunday 28th July 2019 10:00am (super earlybird tickets) – 4:00 pm

Where: Out of the Blue Drill Hall, EH6 8RG

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.

4. Edinburgh’s Antiques, Vintage & Collectors Fair offers more than just vintage clothing with an array of ceramics, retro kitchenware and ornaments.

A courtesy bus will run from Edinburgh City Centre to the event with timings and collection points to be found on the website.

Earlybird ticket holders can enter from 8:15am – 10:00am.

When: Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September 10:00am – 4:00/4:30pm

Where: Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, EH28 8NB

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.

5. Judy’s Affordable Vintage Fair is making a return to Edinburgh after its huge success in March. Offering vintage furniture and homeware in addition to vintage fashion, this event will have lots of awesome things to choose from.

When: Saturday 28th September 2019 10:30am – 5:30 pm

Where: Leith Theatre, EH6 4AE

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.

6. Judy’s Affordable Vintage Fair is also being featured at Glasgow’s Vintage and Street Food Market with an eclectic mix of vintage clothing and some of Scotland’s best street food traders.

With a range of clothes, accessories and collectibles dated between the 1940s and 1990s this vintage market is bringing style to Glasgow!

When: Sunday 29th September 2019 11:00am – 4:00pm

Where: Wasps Artists’ Studios, G1 5HZ

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.

7. Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair is coming to Dundee for an Autumn Special! With 30 stalls offering vintage clothing, accessories and collectables this event is another that should not be missed.

When: Saturday 12th October 11:00am – 5:00pm

Where: Maryatt Hall (in the Caird Hall), DD1 3BB

Click HERE to buy tickets and for more information.