Special ticket offer for shows at Dynamic Earth

Edinburgh’s five-star attraction, Dynamic Earth, is offering two for the price of one with its incredible ShowDome films this month.

For the entire month, visitors can enjoy the spectacular 360 degree graphics and surround sound of the ShowDome twice with their Dynamic Earth day ticket.

Four different films will be shown each day: Supervolcanoes; We are Stars; We are Aliens, and We are Astronomers. All four films offer superbly rendered animation, with narrators such as David Tennant and Rupert Grint.

They provide a fully immersive cinematic experience – unique in Scotland. Viewers not only feel part of the action, but can also experience the sensation of movement and 3D without actually moving or wearing 3D glasses.

Eilidh Massie, marketing director at Dynamic Earth, said: ‘Our ShowDome films are the highlight of the Dynamic Earth experience for many of our visitors, so we’re thrilled to be able to invite them back into the ShowDome to see more of our fantastic film offerings. When it’s cold outside, there’s nowhere better to get comfortable and be amazed than in the ShowDome.’

For more information visit http://www.dynamicearth.co.uk/