There’s so much to sea and do at the aquarium

There’s a month of fun events lined up at one of the most popular tourist attractions in the north of Scotland.

The Macduff Marine Aquarium has several attractions scheduled over the coming month, to entertain the whole family.

It begins with Shark Season, running daily from 13-28 October.

A spokesman said: ‘Join us this October holiday for some special programming as we demystify sharks! These fantastic animals can evoke powerful reactions in many people but are these reactions based on fact or fiction? Come find out for yourselves as we seek to set the record straight.

‘There will be lots of interactive workshops, talks and shows throughout the holidays, including live dissections of shark specimens, expert talks, shark crafts and much more, including baby sharks in our nursery tank!’

This will be followed by the Macduff Marine Aquarium by night: Glow! What do you see when we turn out the light?, taking place on Saturday, 3 November from 4.30-6.30pm.

Many sea creatures put on fantastic light shows, so this Bonfire Night celebrate nature’s fireworks from the depths. See the aquarium as never before and enjoy an interactive show all about what makes animals glow.

And in the run up to the festive season, visitors can see a diving Santa, on 15, 16, 22 and 23 December.

Santa will don his scuba gear for his annual dive in the aquarium’s kelp tank with the usual twinkle in his eye.