Scots artist Will Maclean to feature at new exhibition

The Fine Art Society in Edinburgh is presenting an exhibition of new works by Scottish artist Will Maclean.

The exhibition includes work recently completed and some from the recent past by the Royal Scottish Academy artist.

The constructions and sculpture are responses to narratives that the historian and critic Alan Woods described as: ‘Compressions and juxtapositions of memory, poetry, metaphor, the tides leavings.’

Will Maclean’s art serves as a tangible record and reference to culture, tradition, history and identity. A proponent of box construction art and the examination of found objects, the narratives in his works document the cultural and practical traditions of the Scottish Highlands and coastal communities.

Alongside his academic career at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Maclean exhibits internationally and has work in public collections worldwide including the Arts Council; The British Museum; Dundee and Glasgow City Art Galleries; the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge; the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art; the Royal Scottish Academy of Art & Architecture; the McMaster Museum, Canada; and Yale Centre for British Art, Newhaven, USA.

The exhibition will run from 20 April until 12 May, with prices ranging from £1600 to £26,000.

The Fine Art Society is based at 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh.