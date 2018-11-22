Santa’s Grotto will raise money for children’s hospital

The Edinburgh Jenners store will once again open the doors to its magical Christmas grotto next weekend.

From Saturday 1 December, the festive grotto will offer Edinburgh’s children a truly enchanting experience like no other.

Children, along with their family and friends, will enter the grotto on the lower ground floor, next to the Hamley’s toy department, and into a whimsical Christmas world. They will be welcomed by a flurry of fake snow, Christmas trees, twinkling fairy lights, a traditional elves’ workshop and animatronic animals before getting to meet Santa in his grotto.

As well as sharing their Christmas wishes, Children are also encouraged to bring a letter to post in Santa’s letter box.

In addition to meeting Santa, the £4.99 entry fee includes a quality gift for each child with all proceeds from ticket sales going to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

There is also a chance to purchase professional photographs, keyrings, fridge magnets and snow globes to capture the magical memories.

Lynn Ingram, deputy store manager, said: ‘I am delighted to confirm that the Jenners Grotto will be returning again this year. Jenners has always been the destination for all things Christmas in Edinburgh.

‘With our beautiful 40ft Christmas tree and Santa’s grotto, a visit to our store will be a truly magical experience. I am also proud to confirm that we are continuing our partnership with the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.’

Amy Ford, corporate fundraiser at Edinburgh Children’s Hospital, said: ‘We are delighted that once again Santa’s Grotto is opening at Jenners this Christmas, and that the store has chosen to donate all proceeds to support Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity. It is such a special Edinburgh tradition and we’re thrilled to be involved again.

‘We’re so grateful to Jenners for inviting children and young people from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children to be the first to enter the Grotto and meet Santa; their support and generosity enables us to make Christmas a magical time for those in hospital over the festive period.’

The House of Fraser grotto will be open from 10am–5pm every Saturday and Sunday from 1 December then 10am–5pm from the 20–24 December.

Tickets are available to buy in store on the day.