Performances will put some fire in the belly

La Clique Noël returns home to Edinburgh for Christmas with a new seasonal spectacular, La Clique Noël – Part Deux.

Born at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004, the multi-award winning La Clique has since toured the globe to international acclaim and after wowing audiences in Edinburgh last Christmas the show returns with an all new stellar cast for La Clique Noël – Part Deux.

La Clique Noël – Part Deux has a reimagined line up of new dysfunctional artists plus a few firm favourites for this year’s seasonal edition, including the astounding fire-eater and sword-swallower Heather Holliday and mistress of mayhem, host Bernie Dieter, half of the award-winning EastEnd Cabaret, a musical comedy duo and the MC of the Edinburgh Fringe 2018 hit, Little Death Club.

Combining balance, aerial strength and dance in a breath-taking act, Stephen Williams has astounded audiences around the globe with his stamina and skill, he’s back in Edinburgh with his world-famous bath act. Veronica Thompson aka Fancy

Chance is an international star and a regular on the UK and US stages.

With her work incorporating comedy, burlesque, drag, circus, cabaret, political commentary and live art as well as her signature hair hanging, Fancy Chance marks her La Clique debut this Christmas.

Gentleman Juggler par excellence Florian Brooks joins the cast of La Clique Noël – Part Deux with his elegant, nonchalant and very sophisticated performance and old fashioned spiegel style. The UK pioneer of the Street Magic and Gold Star

Member of The Inner Magic Circle, Paul Zenon will amaze and baffle audiences. Making her La Clique debut – one of the biggest names in alt, fetish and modelling – Mosh brings her gorgeous silver-screen burlesque to Edinburgh this Christmas.

The show will feature a scintillating live band Dannie Bourne and La Clique Palace Orkestra featuring Kelly Wolfgram to complete a night you won’t forget!

David Bates said: ‘La Clique is certainly a show biz phenomenon. Intimate, adult, variety that has been copied all over. But, La Clique is still the pace-setter, the barometer and the inspiration for all the copy-cats.

‘It’s birthplace and spiritual home is Edinburgh. We all loved last Edinburgh’s Christmas and how more beautiful the city is in winter. This season we’ve have created a brand-new show… with more risk, more danger, more shock, more awe, more fun and more grooves than ever before… La Clique Noël – Part Deux is a specially created seasonal celebration for Edinburgh… a gender-twisting, kick-arse treat for the festive season. We are tickled-pink to be back!’

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Underbelly and Edinburgh’s Christmas said: ‘We had so much fun with La Clique Noël last year we just had to invite them back for a second helping of Christmas treats with Part Deux.

‘La Clique is the best of its kind in the world and we cannot wait for all those “ohs” and “ahs” coming from the Spiegeltent this Christmas…’