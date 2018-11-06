Oh What Beautiful Morning as Oklahoma! arrives

The certain is set to rise as the Glasgow Light Opera Club is proud to present their production of the much-loved classic, Oklahoma!

Being performed at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre from Tuesday 13-Saturday 17 November, the popular story tells of farm girl Laurey Williams’ struggle to choose between two rival suitors – cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister farmhand Jud Fry.

Oklahoma! was the first collaboration between the legendary duo Rodgers and Hammerstein and changed the face of musical theatre with its innovative use of storytelling through song.

The production stars Sarah Laing as Laurey, John Trevor Hughes as Jud and Peter Robson as Curly.

With memorable including Oh What Beautiful Morning, Kansas City, and of course the title track Oklahoma, this is the perfect night out for all the family.

Oklahoma! will be performed on Tuesday-Saturday evenings at 7.30pm, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Click HERE for tickets.