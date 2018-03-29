Lots of cool new things to find at Discovery Point

Exciting new interactive exhibits are all set to be explored at Discovery Point in Dundee this Easter.

Visitors to Discovery Point, the site of the historic RRS Discovery ship, can channel their inner explorer thanks to a host of new exhibits.

The five-star attraction, located at Dundee’s waterfront, has updated its gallery spaces to include hands-on fun such as a touch-screen map of Antarctica and a dress-up area.

Giant light-up ‘iceberg’ cubes feature in an audio-visual gallery with wraparound curved screen. One gallery is devoted to an explorer theme, celebrating not only Scott of the Antarctic but other explorers of land, sea, air and space.

Visitors can also guess the size of whales, get up close to artefacts belonging to Discovery’s Captain Robert Falcon Scott, and see the sledge that belonged to Scottish polar explorer Craig Mathieson.

The redevelopment also includes a new multi-purpose learning and activity space and a camera exhibit which allows a real-time 360 degree view from the crow’s nest of the ship of the surrounding area and waterfront development.

The exhibits are part of a dramatic £500,000 facelift at the award-winning Discovery Point, which is anticipating a surge in visitors when its neighbour V&A Dundee opens for business in September.

Funding from the Coastal Communities Fund and Dundee City Council has contributed towards the improvements at Discovery Point, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer.

Gill Poulter, heritage and exhibitions director with Dundee Heritage Trust, which runs Discovery Point, said: ‘There’s something for everyone among our new, improved exhibits and we know our Easter visitors will be as excited as we are to try them out. We hope people will enjoy celebrating not only Antarctic explorers but all adventurers, and maybe find their own inner explorer while they’re at it.’

