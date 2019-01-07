Look to the stars for a fun family night out

Stargazing can enjoy our night skies on Scotland’s largest rooftop garden for an out of this world event for all the family.

This event will take place on the evenings of the 25, 26 and 27 January, at New Lanark’s Mill 3 Exhibition Gallery with a family friendly astronomy talk that will open your eyes to the starscape above and give you an insight to the evening ahead.

Following the talk you can take part in cosmic craft activities, including a chance to create your own telescope with real lenses.

The event will then move up to the rooftop garden where telescopes will be provided for observing the skies and stars.

Join in the games, quizzes and enjoy New Lanark’s pop-up café selling tea, coffee, cakes and child friendly snacks. The Mill Café will be open late selling early dinner to heat you up before the event commences.

Time slots available are: 6.30-8pm; 7-8:30pm; 7.30-9pm. The prices are: adult/child £7 (under 3 years free), family of three £16, family of four £21, family of five £28. Family tickets must include one adult.

Sessions will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Those attending should arrive 10 minutes before your session starts. Booking is essential.

Each session will last approximately two hours. There will be groups of 10 per telescope. Visitors are welcome to bring their own telescopes.

The sky clarity is weather dependant. Children must be supervised at all times.

For more information about stargazing at New Lanark World Heritage Site