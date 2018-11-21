It’s a ho ho home run for Santa at Bowhill

On the first day of December, Santas and elves of all ages will gather at the grounds of Bowhill House in Selkirk to spread festive cheer.

They will be taking part in a one mile or 5km fun run.

Santas and elves will be rewarded with festive treats to heat themselves up after the race including cosy cappuccinos or pigs-in-blankets rolls which will be on offer in Bowhill’s Minstrel Tearoom.

Bring the whole family along to kick start the countdown to Christmas and get into the merry spirit.

Discounted advance tickets can be booked online via Border Events and full price tickets can be purchased on the day. Prices start from £5, spectators and dogs on leads are very welcome free of charge.

There will be a small soft play open for the little ones.

Helen Currie, house manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: ‘Bowhill is full of Christmas spirit this year and I hope that Santas far and wide can join us for the race and festivities.’

Bowhill’s Santa jog takes place on Saturday 1 December at 11am.

For more details on festive events at Bowhill House and Grounds, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk/events.