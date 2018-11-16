The impressive Giant Lanterns of China are returning

Edinburgh Zoo is home to many fascinating creatures, and from tonight, it will host the Loch Ness Monster, unicorns and a phoenix.

Following the huge success of last year’s event, The Giant Lanterns of China is back at the zoo and set to be even bigger and better.

The launch night takes place today today, when visitors will get their first glimpse of the awe-inspiring sights that await.

A spokesman said: ‘The Giant Lanterns of China return to Edinburgh Zoo this winter. Join us for a new and exciting adventure as Scottish myths, ancient Chinese legends and incredible creatures come to life.

‘Escape into a world of folktales and fantasy with over 450 beautifully crafted lanterns lighting a magical trail through the Zoo. For 50 legendary nights, we’ll be home to unicorns, giants, kelpies and even the Loch Ness Monster, alongside animals past and present.

‘This unique and special event also includes handmade crafts from Chinese artisans in our festive marketplace and seasonal hot drinks and snacks to keep you warm.’

For more information and tickets, click HERE.

Last year’s event saw over 450 gigantic lantern installations put in place and also ran for 50 nights, having started on 1 December, before it finally closed on 25 February.

They were put in place by talented craftspeople from Sichuan province in China, who stayed in Edinburgh throughout the winter months to help maintain the 469 lanterns.

Last year’s event also featured traditional Chinese performers and bespoke Sichuan Province inspired food.