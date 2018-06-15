Highland Games treat for Father’s Day

A Father’s Day treat is in store as the stage is set for Aberdeen’s Highland Games on Sunday.

Final preparations are underway for the popular city gathering, which is now in its 58th year.

The games will run from 10am to 5.30pm at Hazlehead Park and feature a mix of traditional events, entertainment and activities for all the family – including four-legged friends, with a dedicated area for dogs included for the first time.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Marie Boulton said: ‘We’re looking forward to a fantastic day. The support the Aberdeen public and visitors from at home and abroad give to the Highland Games each year is incredible.

‘There’s so much to see and do, with something for everyone. Thousands attend each year and a warm welcome awaits.

‘The Highland Games are a part of Aberdeen’s heritage and the Council is proud to deliver a traditional favourite as part of the Aberdeen 365 events strategy.’

Sunday’s programme features heavy events, solo piping and pipe band competitions, drum major competitions, track and field events, highland dancing and Scottish tug-o-war championship (725kg).

A live stage show from children’s TV favourite Mr Bloom, who brings his one-man show encompassing familiar songs, stories and games from his TV show to an Aberdeen audience, will lead the family entertainment.

There will also be shows throughout the day from The Critter Keeper and Medieval Realm. Segways, giant inflatables, climbing wall, face painting and walkabout balloon modellers are all included in the entrance price.

Visitors will be invited to challenge themselves at the TechFest tent with K’nex, lighthouses and dinosaurs, and at the Aberdeen Science Centre Build It challenge.

There will also be charity and trade stalls to browse, food and drink available to purchase, a beer tent (over-18s only) and fun fair.

Tickets are available at the event on the day HERE.