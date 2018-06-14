From top tourist attraction to knight club

Edinburgh Castle will be seen in in a new light when it becomes a knight club.

As part of Year of Young People celebrations, the historic venue will host Knight at the Castle, an 18-and-over event featuring young Scottish creative talent and offering a vibrant mix of activities, DJs and roaming performers, bars, street food and surprises.

It is supported by the Year of Young People 2018 (YoYP 2018) event fund, managed by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Tickets are on sale now for the music and entertainment event in October.

In 2018, Scotland puts its young people in the spotlight, celebrating their talents and contributions and creating new opportunities for them to shine. A year-long programme of events and activities will give young people in Scotland the opportunity to show the world what they are made of.

Knight at the Castle will feature a unique festival atmosphere and neon theme, which will bathe the iconic attraction in a range of kaleidoscopic colours for one night only on Friday, 5 October, from 7-10pm. This is the first time Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has organised an event of its kind at the castle.

Five themed lighting zones will see different areas of the castle lit up in neon hues. Each themed area will feature individual attractions and activities, including a neon salon, photo booth and make-your-own neon crown workshop, with plenty more drop-in activities and surprise encounters.

Young Scottish music acts will usher in and end the night’s festivities on the Esplanade, with Glasgow-based indie quartet West Princes opening the event, and Dundee pop artist and headline act Be Charlotte closing.

Visitors will still be able to explore Edinburgh Castle’s fascinating historic exhibits and buildings, including the Prisons of War, Crown Jewels, and the Great Hall.

To support the aims of YoYP 2018, Knight at the Castle has been co-designed with young people since its inception.

By integrating the event into their coursework objectives, a group of Edinburgh Napier University students has helped HES shape the event’s creative ‘neon’ lighting scheme and the ticket price, with the target audience of 18-26 year olds in mind. A targeted ticket giveaway will also ensure an inclusive element, by providing opportunities for young people to attend who might not have had the chance to do so.

Craig Fletcher, HES senior learning manager and event coordinator, said: ‘This unique event will enable a new audience to experience their national heritage in a new light and has been creatively co-designed by young people. Edinburgh Castle provides an ideal setting for our signature Year of Young People 2018 event and it will come alive with an exciting after-hours programme created specifically for a young adult audience, and the young at heart.’

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, agreed: ‘We are delighted to be supporting Knight at the Castle as part of the celebrations for Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018. It is fantastic to see young people take such a central role in creating a colourful event for their peers at one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks. Knight at the Castle presents the perfect opportunity to see Edinburgh Castle and its extraordinary history in an entirely different, youthful new light.’

Event headliner, Be Charlotte, added: ‘I’m so excited to have the opportunity to headline Edinburgh Castle. It’s a dream gig, and the fact that it is Year of The Young People makes it even more special. It’s a great initiative and I’m proud to be a part of it.’

Knight at the Castle ticket prices start from £15 and are sure to sell out fast, with limited capacity. Tickets are available at the Edinburgh Castle website.