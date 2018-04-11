Black tie event will benefit former Marines

The inaugural Royal Marines Commando Dinner, Glasgow, has been announced.

This exclusive, black-tie dinner will help support Royal Marines who past, present and future, have and continue to put themselves at huge risk across the globe to defend our national interests.

The Royal Marines have a long and proud history in Scotland. 2018 is particularly special as it marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Marines Forces Volunteer Reserve (RMFVR).

The Royal Marines Reserves were founded and officially formed in Glasgow and London in 1948. By joining them to celebrate this significant birthday you will be supporting The Royal Marines Charity, which provides life-changing support to Royal Marines and their families.

The dinner will take place at Glasgow City Chambers on 13 June.

Attendees will enjoy fine dining and wines, along with entertainment provided by the Royal Marines Band. They will also have a chance to bid on ‘money can’t buy’ experiences in a live auction. Prizes include from 48 hours with 43 Commando Royal Marines, fishing, stalking, whisky tasting, luxury hotel accommodation and much more.

Tickets for this invitation-only event are priced from just £95 per person for a single ticket or £950 for a table of nine, plus a Royal Marine host.

For an extra special evening consider booking a 1664 premium table of nine, at £1,664 and enjoy an evening hosted by a senior Royal Marines Officer.

Premium tables are strictly limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. For further information and to book email scotlanddinner@theroyalmarinescharity.org.uk or call Joyce on 01577 865498 or 07711 432 745.