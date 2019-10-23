Time is running out to see Wild and Majestic exhibition

Time’s running out if you still want to see the Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland exhibition.

The National Museum of Scotland is hosting the display, which is running until 10 November.

It is set to incorporate a series of associated family craft activities, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, where families will get to make their own unicorn and stag headbands, colour in postcards of Scottish scenery and use their own artistic skills to demonstrate what Scotland means to them.

The exhibition investigates and shows how tartan, bagpipes and wild landscapes became established as internationally recognised symbols of Scotland and Scottish identity.

Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland begins from the final defeat of the Jacobites at the Battle of Culloden in 1746 to the death of Queen Victoria in 1901.

Visitors will see the development of various aspects of Scottish history through the displays showcased in the museum.

These include over-turning the ban on Highland dress, the pageantry around King George IV’s visit to Edinburgh in 1822 arranged by Sir Walter Scott, the Highland tourism boom and the creation of a Romantic idyll for Queen Victoria at Balmoral.

The exhibition takes place in the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers St, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.