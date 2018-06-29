30th edition of Scottish Game Fair underway at Scone Palace

The 30th edition of the GWCT Scottish Game Fair opened its doors today (29 June) at Scone Palace.

The 2018 fair, which runs until Sunday 1 July, will feature competitions, demonstrations of fishing, gun dogs and shooting and a new cookery theatre.

The free Junior Macnab competition for young people, bush crafts and countryside skills and a ceilidh on Saturday night are some of the other highlights.

Sarah Ballantyne head of events GWCT and organiser of the Scottish Game Fair said: ‘We are really excited to be putting on this year’s Fair, we have sold the largest number of advance tickets ever and combined with a very positive weather forecast, it’s shaping up to be our best Fair yet. #

‘To mark 30th we are introducing lots of new content for sports men and women, as well as lots of new fun activities for families – we’re really looking forward to opening the gates to open on Friday morning!’

Over the past three decades, the fair has welcomed audiences from across the world who share a passion for the countryside and conservation.

The event is a major fundraiser for the GWCT and helps to expand the research and development work undertaken each year.

The Main Ring programme includes Birds of Prey, Terrier Racing, the Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for Working Hill Ponies, Clwyd Axemen, Dog ‘n’ Duck Show, Classic Land Rover parade and more.

Other events taking place at the fair include the Four Nations International Gundog competition, with teams from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales competing on the islands of the River Tay.

The GWCT Central Exhibit will focus on the GWCT crest: the Grey Partridge.

Members and visitors are invited to enjoy ‘Then and Now’ displays showing the contrasts across the last 30 years in partridge population, habitats and predator control.

There will be a new education area ‘The Covey’, which is a must-visit for all families, with a host of hands-on science, storytelling and arts and crafts throughout the show to inspire the next generation of budding young ecologists.

Those visitors wanting to try their hand at something new should look out for the ‘have-a-go’ signs around site and there are opportunities for trying archery, scurry, clays and fly casting – all under the watchful eye of the experts.

Over 500 traders provide the perfect opportunity for those wanting to update their kit, to indulge in a bit of retail therapy or simply peruse the latest brands and equipment.

There will also be a wide variety of specialist suppliers and manufacturers focussing on agriculture and farming.

Organisers are offering advice for fair visitors on the website and advice is to stay hydrated, use sun screen, cover up and leave your dogs at home.

If you’re attending the event don’t miss the opportunity to sign up for Scottish Field magazine and receive a great free gift.

You can receive a bottle of Edinburgh Gin, Arran single malt whisky, or a Beattitude candle with every new subscription to Scottish Field – £39.96 for the year, £9.99 per quarter saving you 26% on the usual on shelf price of £54.

To subscribe, come along to the Scottish Field stand on Stag Row, near the main arena.