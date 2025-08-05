Watch: Film about Scottish porridge making competition premieres at Edinburgh Film Festival

A documentary about a world famous porridge making competition in the Scottish Highlands will premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

For the last three decades contenders from around the globe descend on the picturesque village of Carrbridge to compete for the coveted title of World Porridge Champion.

Amid intense rivalries, steaming bowls of porridge, and the lives of charmingly eccentric locals we see a living legacy unfold.

Leading the way is self-titled Chieftain of the Golden Spurtle Charlie Miller, an acerbic wit, charisma and no-nonsense approach to all things porridge.

A maker of spurtles (wooden porridge stirring utensils), Charlie is an artist at heart. Since taking ill he is looking for a successor to take over as Chieftain.

But with no one in sight, Charlie is left to shoulder the burden of the championship’s uncertain future.

The 75 minute film introduces an array of competitors from around the world – from Suffolk-based Queen of Porridge Lisa to seven-time finalist, London based, health food CEO Nick to young Australian chef Toby.

‘With striking cinematography illuminating both the film’s memorable characters and the beautiful scenery of the Scottish Highlands, inspired by the work of photographers such as August Sander and Martin Parr, this is a visually ambitious delight for film and food fans alike,’ a spokesperson for the documentary said.

‘The Golden Spurtle is a celebration of community and the future of vibrant, close-knit societies.’

The film is directed by Constantine Cosi, with cinematography by Dimitri Zaunders. The film is produced by Rebecca Lamond and co-produced by John Archer.

It will have its UK premiere at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival on 17 August. The Golden Spurtle is released in UK cinemas on 12 September 2025.

