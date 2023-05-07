Yardworks Festival opens studio at Glasgow’s SWG3

GLASGOW’S SWG3 venue yesterday hosted Yardworks Festival, one of Europe’s biggest events dedicated to street art and graffiti.

The festival, which marked its fifth year at the Finnieston site, featured works by more than 100 artists.

This weekend also marked the opening of Yardworks Studio, an purpose-built space in which hundreds of artists, youth and community organisations can create work.

Gary Mackay, Yardworks Festival’s director, said: “Last night was a proud moment for the yardworks programme, opening the new studio officially as well welcoming some of Scottish hip hop’s biggest names to the stage to celebrate this incredible milestone for yardworks.

“Sitting in a room full of people who share my passion and love for graffiti was special.”

Chris Holloway, head of social investment at funding body Foundation Scotland, added: “We are delighted to celebrate the official launch of the Yardworks Studio, a grassroots and innovative project that will provide a home for, nurture and support hundreds of artists, youth organisations and community organisations from across the country.

“Our social investment support for this project was always rooted in the belief that their passion, innovation and experience would benefit not just the local community, but artists and projects from all over Scotland and beyond.

“This year’s Yardworks Festival is the perfect place to launch the new studio – it’s a real marker of the success of the project so far and an exciting introduction of what is to come.”

