Ten Scots chosen for Collect 2023 show

GLASS artist Suh Moonju is among ten maker selected to represent Scotland at the Collect 2023 art fair in London.

The ten artists were selected by Craft Scotland, the national development agency for contemporary craft.

More than 20,000 collectors, enthusiasts, and representatives form galleries are expected to visit the show in London on 1-5 March.

Irene Kernan, Craft Scotland’s director, said: “said: “The opportunity to showcase Scotland-based craft talent at Collect continues to enhance the reputation of our nation’s makers.

“Each year sales to institutions and collectors as well as new commissions enhance the reputation of Scottish craft internationally.

“For Collect 2023, we are delighted to introduce makers who are new to the Fair with many using the opportunity to experiment on a larger scale to create bold ambitious work.

She added: “Collect is the benchmark for those working in contemporary craft today.

“It is encouraging to see Scottish contemporary craft continue to be highlighted and recognised by collectors and tastemakers when placed alongside 400 international makers at the show.

“This points not just to the talented craft community here in Scotland but also the rising global appetite for Scottish contemporary craft.”

