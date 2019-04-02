Smith and Jones unite for Coast to Coast art display

Two artists are to present Coast to Coast, a joint exhibition at the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club.

Coast to Coast is a collaboration between Kittie Jones and Jane Smith, taking place at the club in Aberlady, East Lothian, from 14 April–22 May.

The exhibition reflects their shared interest in wildlife from their respective viewpoints on the East and West coasts of Scotland.

Both are established wildlife artists and regard working in the field observing and sketching the natural world as the foundation of their practice.

The idea for this exhibition emerged as both artists were invited to spend a week on the Isle of May to observe and sketch wildlife alongside scientists.

Both are passionate about art and its power to communicate the importance of looking after our natural environment. The work in the exhibition not only demonstrates their artistic talent, but also their commitment to sharing this message widely: a beautiful and thought-provoking display.

The exhibition is open daily, 10am to 4pm, at The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club, Aberlady, East Lothian, EH32 0PY.

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club is charity promoting the study of birds in Scotland. Scotland’s national bird club with over 3000 members and a network of 15 branches across Scotland, it hosts a programme of talks, discussions and outings for its members and the general public.

For more information, visit www.the-soc.org.uk.