Scottish artist scoops award in Derwent Art Prize
A SCOTTISH artist has taken second place in the Derwent Art Prize, which attracted 4,756 entries from 1,884 artists in 72 different countries.
Irvine-based Maree Hughes, who studied at Glasgow School of Art, was awarded £2,000 for 15.
Fellow Scottish artist Charles Avery – who was one of the judges alongside director of Turner Contemporary Victoria Pomery and critic Alice Rawsthorn – described Hughes’ work as “beautifully drawn” and “a study of concentration — of being engaged in the moment”.
“I have teenage daughters so it particularly appealed,” Avery added.
Hughes’ drawing – and another entitled Divyuze – are being shown as part of Derwent’s online exhibition.
Read more arts stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.