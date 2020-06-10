Scottish artist scoops award in Derwent Art Prize

A SCOTTISH artist has taken second place in the Derwent Art Prize, which attracted 4,756 entries from 1,884 artists in 72 different countries.

Irvine-based Maree Hughes, who studied at Glasgow School of Art, was awarded £2,000 for 15.

Fellow Scottish artist Charles Avery – who was one of the judges alongside director of Turner Contemporary Victoria Pomery and critic Alice Rawsthorn – described Hughes’ work as “beautifully drawn” and “a study of concentration — of being engaged in the moment”.

“I have teenage daughters so it particularly appealed,” Avery added.

Hughes’ drawing – and another entitled Divyuze – are being shown as part of Derwent’s online exhibition.

