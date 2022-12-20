Royal Scottish Academy gets Blackadder Houston bequest

THE Royal Scottish Academy (RSA) has received a donation worth more than £7 million from the estate of Dame Elizabeth Blackadder.

The artist, who died last year, left the money to the arts charity to create the RSA Blackadder Houston Bequest.

The money will help more than 60 artists and architects in Scotland each year.

RSA director Colin Greenslade said: “Elizabeth and her husband, John Houston, had a life immersed in art.

“From student-life in the 1950s through to their long careers as lecturers at Edinburgh College of Art and as practicing artists, their connections spanned generations.

“They formed a supportive nucleus at the heart of a wide circle of friends, students, colleagues, lecturers and fellow academicians.

“It is wonderful that this support and encouragement will continue towards the artist community through this magnificent gift.”

He added: “Historically, the royal Scottish academicians and their families have enabled generous gifts to the academy to provide vital support for artists through bursaries, travel awards, and exhibitions.

“The scale of this latest gift from Dame Elizabeth Blackadder will enable unprecedented additional support to artists across a range of ages and experience.

“It will have a significant impact, widening this support to a greater number of artists on a continuing annual basis.”

