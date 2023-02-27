Pupils’ art projected at The Causey

PUPILS will see their works of art animated and projected across historic buildings at The Causey in South Edinburgh tomorrow.

The Causey Development Trust (CDT) created the project with children from Preston Street primary school.

CDT steering group members Kate Leiper – an artist and illustrator – and Robert Motyka – a projection artist – worked with primary seven pupils to explore the theme of “birds, both real and imaginary”.

“Where will the Flight take Us” will be project onto buildings from 7.30pm at The Causey, which sits at the junction of West Crosscauseway and Chapel Street.

Leiper said: “It was an absolute pleasure and honour to work with these young people and I hope that, by taking part and contributing, each child had a sense of being appreciated.

“I also hope that when they see their work projected on the walls and buildings that comprise their own neighbourhood – with the community, their family and friends gathered to see it – that each and every one of them feel celebrated.

“The past few years have been tough, obviously with covid and lockdown, and it’s our hope that the children would feel that they are being embraced by their community and that the project will leave a lasting memory to be treasured.”

Motyka added: “We really wanted to undertake a project that involved the whole community – from myself and Kate who live and work locally, to school children from Preston Street Primary – while also drawing attention to our work around pedestrianising The Causey and transforming it from an unused traffic island into an attractive space for all.”

