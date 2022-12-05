Line-up revealed for Borders Art Fair

MORE than 70 artists, galleries, and makers have been lined-up for next year’s Borders Art Fair.

Exhibitors taking part in the event include Marchmont-based sculptors Richard Goldsworthy and Michelle de Bruin, Aberfeldy-based painter Audrey Slorance, the Whitehouse Gallery from Kirkcudbright, and the Society of Scottish Artists.

Other highlights include: ceramics from the new Redbraes Pottery in Duns; paintings by Davy Brown from Newton Stewart, Darren Woodhead from East Lothian, and Aine Divine from the Borders; glassware by Julia Linstead from Coldstream; botanical illustrations by Marianne Hazlewood; and animal sculptures by Tish Potter from London.

The fair runs on 17-19 March at the Borders Event Centre in Kelso.

Frances Fergusson, director of The McInroy & Wood Borders Art Fair, said: “Our event has grown into a really popular chance to see a superb range of contemporary art and craft, and a chance to meet artists and makers from all across Scotland and England.

“In 2023 we will be welcoming more than 70 artists, makers, and galleries for a relaxed and family friendly weekend with everything from paintings and ceramics to sculpture and printmaking.

“And it also offers a great opportunity to spend some time exploring the historic market town of Kelso, and the beautiful surrounding countryside.”

