House of Dun displays pupils’ art

ART by 159 pupils from three local primary schools is going on show at House of Dun near Montrose.

The National Trust for Scotland, which runs the historic property, will exhibit the pictures from Earth Day on 22 April until 21 May.

The exhibition features 100 birds imagined by pupils from Borrowfield, Lochside, and Southesk primary schools.

Sarah Cowie, senior heritage learning advisor at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our ‘Flock to House of Dun’ exhibition and sharing the incredible art produced by pupils from across Angus.

“With unparalleled views across the Montrose Basin, which is home to [more than] 100,000 migratory birds, and a wealth of related assets in our collection, we knew our project at House of Dun needed to focus on birdlife and we are delighted to see the creative interpretations the school children have produced.

“Most pupils, although they lived locally, had not been inside the House of Dun before.

“Seeing their faces as they got to explore our amazing objects and find spectacular creatures in our collections was a special moment.”

