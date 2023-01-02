Great Tapestry of Scotland artist Andrew Crummy among honours

ARTIST Andrew Crummy, who led the creation of The Great Tapestry of Scotland, was among those featured in the new year’s honours list.

Crummy was made a member of the order of the British empire (MBE) for his “services to art and cultural heritage” in Scotland.

He follows in the footsteps of his mother, Helen, who was also made an MBE.

Crummy’s other projects include the Prestonpans Tapestry, while his current works include the Spirit of the Highlands Tapestry and the Dundee Tapestry.

Other Scots becoming MBEs in the new year’s honours list included national football team captain Andy Robertson, fellow internationalist Jen Beattie, and former national team player Kim Little.

Whisky distilling legend James McEwan was also made an MBE.

New dames include: Anita Frew, chair of engineering giant Rolls-Royce; Royal Society executive director Julie Maxton; and Heather McGregor, provost and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University’s branch in Dubai.

New knights include: Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh; former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Keith Skeoch; and William Robertson, who founded his eponymous construction firm in Elgin in 1966.

