Free New Year tours of The Kelpies

THE Helix park between Falkirk and Grangemouth is running free tours of its famous horse sculptures, The Kelpies.

The guided tours begin on 4 January and run until 31 January.

Standing 30 metres tall and weighing more than 300 tonnes each, The Kelpies were unveiled in 2014 by sculpturer Andy Scott.

Lesley O’Hare, cultural services manager at Falkirk Council, said: “We wanted to encourage people to get out and about this New Year and explore some of what Falkirk has to offer by offering free tours of The Kelpies, one of Scotland’s most iconic attractions.

“We hope visitors will take the opportunity to learn more about the fascinating history behind these impressive sculptures and enjoy being outdoors, then warm up at our visitor centre, which offers freshly-prepared hot drinks and delicious seasonal produce.

“With everything that The Helix has to offer, it makes for an affordable, enjoyable day out for the whole family.”

The Kelpie tours are due to take place each day at 11.30am, 1.30pm, and 2.30pm.

The tours don’t need to be booked but will run on a first-come, first-served basis.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss crime fiction author Craig Robertson’s credo in the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.