Edinburgh hospitality venues host art exhibitions

TWO art exhibitions have opened at a hotel and members’ club in Edinburgh.

Spring-inspired “Gilded Attestation” opened to the public at the beginning of last week in the city centre’s Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel.

“Scottish Light”, a solo-showcase for local artist Madeleine Gardiner, opening on Saturday in Gleneagles Townhouse’s exhibition space, Lobby 37.

Stockbridge gallery Alpha Art is partnering with Kimpton for its showcase, which will run until mid-May.

The spring display features artists Jack Frame and Russell Hatton and intends to encapsulate the season.

After studying at Glasgow School of Art, Frame became established for his oil painted cherry blossom trees.

The trees are suspended in the centre of the canvas, isolated from all other natural elements on gold and silver leaf backgrounds.

Hatton uses gold leaf and deep colours to create reflective polished surfaces onto aluminium.

His technique of using high-tech industrial paints allows him to create pieces using non-traditional materials.

In “Scottish Light”, Edinburgh-born artist Madeleine Gardiner will display her contemporary landscape paintings to the public between 9am and 7pm, with access for Townhouse guests and members throughout their visits.

Gardiner’s showcase is a selection of recent oil paintings inspired by memories of childhood holidays in the Highlands and the soft hazy light of Scotland.

Her work also takes influence from her travels to Namibia, Vietnam, and the Canadian Rockies.

Gardiner graduated with a bachelor’s degree in painting from Edinburgh College of Art in 2015.

Two of Gardiner’s paintings are already on display in the Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder.

Her exhibition at the Townhouse will run until 27 April.

